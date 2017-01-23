Dads Play With Barbie In Sweet Commercial Aired During NFL Playoffs

The maker of Barbie sent a clear message during the NFL playoff game Sunday night: Real men play with Barbies.

The commercial from Mattel aired during the New England Patriots-Pittsburgh Steelers AFC Championship Game on Sunday night and featured real dads playing Barbie with their daughters.

“Sundays are always football, and now that gets interrupted with, uh, a little Barbie time,” one of the Dad's said in the commercial.

In the commercial, men put on their best Barbie impressions and played along as their daughters imagined their Barbie dolls taking a trip to the moon or rescuing someone from a burning apartment building.

The ad is part of the doll-maker's "You Can Be Anything" campaign and ends by stressing the importance of spending time with children.

On social media, many used the hashtag #DadsWhoPlayBarbie to celebrate Mattel's attempt to normalize dads playing with their daughters and their dolls.

Wake Forest University education professor Linda Nielsen is an expert in the father-daughter relationship. Her research helped inspire Mattel's new ad.

“Mattel’s acknowledgement of the research I’ve done at Wake Forest is an impressive example of how companies can work with scholars to enhance and enrich children’s relationships with their parents,” Nielsen said. “The opportunity to weigh in on a national campaign in such a public and creative way is an academic’s dream.”

Nielsen's work with Mattel comes just one year after her research inspired Pantene's 2016 Super Bowl ads, in which several NFL players gave their daughters "dad dos."

Nielsen has taught a "Fathers and Daughters" college course for more than 25 years - the only known course in the country devoted exclusively to the relationship between fathers and daughters.

Based on her research, she concludes that girls who have loving, communicative, supportive relationships with their dads from early childhood benefit greatly later in life. They tend to be more independent, tackle challenges with more resilience, achieve higher levels of education, pursue more STEM opportunities and demonstrate greater self-confidence.

“When dads and daughters imagine together, the results can benefit them both for years to come,” Nielsen said.

Ads for dads: #WFU prof advises on new Barbie campaign focusing on dad-daughter relationships https://t.co/JluSmKLllX #DadsWhoPlayBarbie pic.twitter.com/vL2lEGpHMG — Wake Forest News (@WakeForestNews) January 23, 2017

USA Today and WFMY News 2