WFMY
Close

Deli Gets Calls Meant For White House After Tweet With Wrong Number

Deli receives calls means for White House

Mola Lenghi, KTHV 5:08 PM. EST January 24, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - It was an honest, but slightly annoying mistake.

On Monday, someone tweeted to their Twitter followers the White House's public phone number and encouraged people to call and complain.

The problem was he tweeted the wrong number.

It was an understandable mistweet and misdial considering the phone number at Bub & Pops restaurant in DuPont Circle is just one digit different than the White House's. 

(© 2017 WUSA)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories