Dog Administered Narcan After Ingesting Oxycodone

(Photo: via York County Sheriff's Office)

RAYMOND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A dog in Raymond was given Narcan by a York County Sheriff's sergeant after "inadvertently" ingesting oxycodone.

York County Sherriff William King said a woman flagged down Sgt. David Chauvette Thursday morning, fearful her dog Addie had "overdosed" on oxycodone.

She told police her three-year-old yellow lab had unexpectedly gotten into the legally prescribed medication and the owner was very fearful she would become sick and overdose.

She said Addie seemed a bit drowsy, and that an attempt to contact a local veterinarian failed.

Sheriff King said the sergeant administered Narcan to the dog and Addie seemed to "perk up a little" afterward.

The owner told authorities Thursday night Addie seems fine. She told them she feels grateful the sheriff's office sergeant was carrying the life-saving drug.

© 2017 WCSH-TV