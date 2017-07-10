Don't Let Monday Get You Down! Here's Some News You Can Use

Got the Monday blues? Shake 'em off with three headlines from earlier you may have missed:

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Every major deal right here!

SEATTLE, WA - JUNE 16: An Amazon logo is seen inside the Amazon corporate headquarters on June 16, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo: David Ryder/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

A list of over 100 top deals where you can get your save on!

The Heat Is On This Week

Summer's hottest week so far could include several days with highs in the 90s.

19-Year-Old Wins Lottery Twice In One Week

Rosa Dominguez, 19, stands with two lottery wins she scored in one week. (Photo: California Lottery)

Winning the lottery is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for most winners. This teenager won it twice in one week at the age of 19.

On This Day in History

July 10 - In 1999, the U.S. women's soccer team beat China in a shootout to win the World Cup.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

Copyright 2017 WFMY