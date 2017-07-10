WFMY
Don't Let Monday Get You Down! Here's Some News You Can Use

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 12:04 PM. EDT July 10, 2017

Got the Monday blues? Shake 'em off with three headlines from earlier you may have missed:

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Every major deal right here!

A list of over 100 top deals where you can get your save on!

The Heat Is On This Week

Summer's hottest week so far could include several days with highs in the 90s. 

19-Year-Old Wins Lottery Twice In One Week

Winning the lottery is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for most winners. This teenager won it twice in one week at the age of 19.

On This Day in History

July 10 - In 1999, the U.S. women's soccer team beat China in a shootout to win the World Cup. 

