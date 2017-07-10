Don't Let Monday Get You Down! Here's Some News You Can Use

Got the Monday blues? Shake 'em off with three headlines from earlier you may have missed:
Amazon Prime Day 2017: Every major deal right here!
A list of over 100 top deals where you can get your save on!
Summer's hottest week so far could include several days with highs in the 90s.
19-Year-Old Wins Lottery Twice In One Week
Winning the lottery is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for most winners. This teenager won it twice in one week at the age of 19.
On This Day in History
July 10 - In 1999, the U.S. women's soccer team beat China in a shootout to win the World Cup.
► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.
Copyright 2017 WFMY
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs