IRS Scammers Trick Fast-Food Manager Into Taking Money From Register

SCAM ALERT (Photo: ThinkStock) (Photo: fordzolo, fordzolo)

KUSA - DENVER, Colorado -- A fast-food manager was tricked into taking all the money from a business on W. Belleview Avenue, loading it onto a pre-paid debit card, and providing the scammers with the card info, Denver Police say.

Authorities want everyone to be aware of this scam and spread the word: the manager was called over the phone by someone pretending to be with the IRS - which the tax organization NEVER does. They contact you by mail FIRST.

Related: Tell Everyone You Know About The IRS Scam

Police say that on January 20 in the 8500 block of W. Belleview, a manager there took a call from someone claiming to be a 'Deputy Marshall' with the IRS. That person, according to DPD, demanded the manager gather all the money from the registers and safe, which they did.

Related: UGH! The Government Made The IRS Scam Worse

Then, the managers took the almost $1,800 and loaded it onto a pre-paid debit card and gave the card number to the suspect.

The suspect told the manager to then destroy the cards - at which point the manager realized it was a scam, police say.

So - what to do if you're suddenly dealing with the IRS over the phone as a fast-food manager or anyone else:

1. Remember the IRS will contact you by mail FIRST.

2. Note that the IRS will NEVER ask for payment via pre-paid debit card, money order or wire transfer.

3. The IRS will never ask for a credit card number over the phone.

However, if you do get a call from someone from who says they're with the IRS, please make sure to hang up immediately. If you owe federal taxes - or think you might - call the IRSD at 1-800-829-1040.

The workers at that number can help you pay the IRS - instead of a scammer.

If you DO NOT owe taxes, make sure to fill out the IRS Impersonation Scam form on TIGTA's website here. You can also call TIGTA at 1-800-366-4484.

You can also file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission at this link - make sure to add 'IRS Telephone Scam' to your comments.

You can also forward any scam emails to phishing@irs.gov. Don't look at any attachments or click on any links in those emails.

There is a Papa John's, Wendy's, Firehouse Subs and Noodles & Company in that address block. Police did not say which restaurant it was.

© 2018 KUSA-TV