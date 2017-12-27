Duke Energy Sending Over 200 to Help In Puerto Rico

SAN ISIDRO, PUERTO RICO - OCTOBER 15: A local resident cleans debris near his damaged home in an area without electricity on October 15, 2017 in San Isidro, Puerto Rico. (Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE - Starting in January, Duke Energy will send more than 200 employees to Puerto Rico along with trucks, equipment and supplies to try and rebuild the power grid and restore electricity to areas hit hard by Hurricane Maria.

After already sending 100 contract line workers to support recovery efforts, Duke is sending employees from the midwest, Carolinas and Florida. It's part of the U.S. utility industry effort to help rebuild electric infrastructure to the island.

The workers will join the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA), FEMA and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), which have had teams on the island since early December.

The added effort will mean more than 5,500 power restoration workers will be on the island. The additional crews are scheduled to start restoration efforts by Jan. 15.

Hundreds of thousands in Puerto Rico still don't have power.

