Emotional Photo Shows Police Department Bid Farewell to K-9 Officer

Officer Michael D’Aresta carried his K-9 partner, Hunter, down a procession of fellow officers, honoring the dog who had fallen ill over the past several days. (Photo: Courtesy Middletown Police Department)

Photographers captured an emotional farewell as Connecticut police said goodbye to one of their own.

Officer Michael D’Aresta carried his K-9 partner, Hunter, down a procession of fellow officers, honoring the dog who had fallen ill over the past several days.

Tests revealed Hunter had developed an aggressive form of liver cancer. Sadly, Hunter’s veterinarians recommended he be euthanized.

Officers from the Middletown Police Department gathered Friday afternoon to pay their respects to Hunter, as D’Aresta carried his partner to the veterinarian office where he would be put down.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter for more stories, updates

D’Aresta can be seen in the photos holding Hunter close as made his way to the office.

The photo was later posted to the department’s Facebook page.

"Hunter and Officer D'Aresta have been such a huge part of our department the past ten years. Such a dedicated K-9 team. It will never be the same. Rest in Peace Hunter you've done well. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Officer Michael D'Aresta and his family."

© 2017 KXTV-TV