Father Asks For Prayers For Son Shot in Line of Duty

DETROIT - A domestic dispute drew officers to a Detroit neighborhood late Wednesday. Among the officers responding was 25-year-old Glenn Doss, who had just two years on the force. It was Doss dispatchers referred to in the frantic moments after the gunman opened fire.

"Units use cars to take cover at the location. Take cover at the location. Cars have been shot at," officers could be heard saying over dispatch.

Officer Doss was shot in the head. Then, amid the static on the police radio, another voice broke through.

"My son is an officer in number seven and he has been shot in the head. I'm trying to get to the hospital," said Glenn Doss, Sr.

He's the wounded officer's father, and also a Detroit officer, with a request straight from the heart.

"Tell everyone to please pray for my son," the older Doss was heard saying over the radio. "He's only been on the job for two years and he has been shot in the head. Please pray for my son."

He got a response. "Affirm that sir. You have prayers coming."

Friday afternoon, Doss spoke of his son, who remains unconscious and in critical condition.

"The doctors have been honest with me and my family," he said. "They state at this time his condition is 50-50. It could go either way. The bullet is still lodged in the back of his head on the right side, but he's a strong young man. He's a fighter."

The wounded officer has had one surgery already and is quite literally fighting for his life. The 43-year-old suspect in the shooting has been arrested.

