Free Lipstick Giveaway for National Lipstick Day

M.A.C. Cosmetics is giving away free lipstick for National Lipstick Day.

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 11:39 AM. EDT July 28, 2017

Saturday, July 29 is National Lipstick Day. 

And whenever there is a national day celebrating something, someone is going to give something away. 

So, in honor of National Lipstick Day M.A.C. Cosmetics is giving away free full tubes of lipstick.

The catch? Well, there apparently seems to be none. All you have to do is go to a M.A.C. store or retailer and pick-up your free full tube. 

