Free Lipstick Giveaway for National Lipstick Day

Rows of lipstick (Photo: Jupiterimages, © Getty Images)

Saturday, July 29 is National Lipstick Day.

And whenever there is a national day celebrating something, someone is going to give something away.

So, in honor of National Lipstick Day M.A.C. Cosmetics is giving away free full tubes of lipstick.

The catch? Well, there apparently seems to be none. All you have to do is go to a M.A.C. store or retailer and pick-up your free full tube.

#MultiMonday #regram featuring ultimate #MACFan @milkamireille's beautiful collection of lippies! Shop over 250 shades via link in our bio! #MACShop A post shared by M·A·C Cosmetics (@maccosmetics) on Jul 24, 2017 at 4:03pm PDT

