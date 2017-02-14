Giant Teddy Spotted Cruising Through Texas Streets

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- A giant teddy bear spotted cruising the streets near St. Philip's College in San Antonio, Texas on Valentine's Day has spike curiosity in bystanders.

Erika Muñiz‎, a St. Philip's College student, said she first spotted the bear while driving down Walters Street on her way to Highway 90 after leaving an exam. "I was supposed to turn on Martin Luther King, but it didn't happen," said Muñiz.

Instead, she continued to follow the motorcycle driver toting a life-sized teddy bear on the back of his bike and asked her friend to pull her camera out to take a video.

But who is the mystery rider?

Muñiz said she is dying to not only who was on the bike, but the person on the other end of the gift. "I hope whoever got it was happy!"

