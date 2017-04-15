Giraffe Birth: Missed April's Big Moment: See It Here

After months of watching and waiting, the big moment has finally happened!

April the giraffe gave birth at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, N.Y. on Saturday morning.

In case you missed it, Animal Adventure Park posted the following video on their Facebook page.

Note: It's up close and personal and the miracle of life can be pretty graphic!

A short time later, the little one made its first steps:

The fun continues as the little one explores its new home.

