Harambe's Grandmother Dies At Miami Zoo

Harambe's grandmother Josephine dies at Zoo Miami. (Photo: Custom)

MIAMI -- Zoo Miami’s matriarch gorilla, Josephine, who was grandmother to the internet-famous Harambe, has died.



The zoo announced on social media that the 49-year-old ape was euthanized Wednesday morning, saying she had been suffering from several health issues that slowly incapacitated her.

“With very heavy hearts we announce the loss of our matriarch gorilla, Josephine,” the zoo tweeted.





With very heavy hearts we announce the loss of our matriarch gorilla, Josephine, as well as chimpanzee, Binti. https://t.co/jj4JKCErve pic.twitter.com/FSm1D0iacJ — Zoo Miami (@zoomiami) January 18, 2017

Josephine was born in the wild in March 1967 and arrived at Zoo Miami in March 1983.



The Miami Herald reported that Josephine gave birth to her first offspring, a male named Moja, in 1984. He was the first gorilla born at Zoo Miami.

Moja moved to Gladys Porter Zoo in Texas, where he fathered several gorillas, including Harambe, who gained worldwide attention last year when zookeepers at the Cincinnati Zoo shot him to protect a child that fell in the enclosure.



Zoo Miami’s only remaining gorilla, Fredrika, will be transferred to another zoo.

RELATED:

Controversy Over Proposed 'Harambe's Law'

Gorilla Shot, Killed After Child Falls Into Cincinnati Zoo

Copyright (c) 2017 CBS All Rights Reserved