High Heat Could Drive Creepy-Crawlers Into Your Home

We’ve all heard the warnings to stay inside when possible during oppressive heat. But you aren't the only one wanting to get in and cool off. Some creepy-crawlers might start popping up in your home soon.

Whether you see them or not, pretty much every home has pests of some sort living inside. And the heat some of the country is about to experience could drive dangerous pests, like Brown Recluse spiders, out of your hot attic and into the places you want them least.

“You have to be aware of this spider on the couches, under little blankets if you have throws or things like that. When you're pulling shoes out of the closets and putting on those nice summer shoes, shake them out. That’s a good precaution,” said Jay Everitt, Technical Director at Rottler Pest and Lawn Solutions.

The phones at Rottler Pest and Lawn solutions have been ringing off the hook lately with calls about spiders. And the team there expects the volume to pick up in the next few days.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

Everitt said the best way to identify a Brown Recluse is to look for a violin shape on its body. And the spider’s venomous bite can cause painful sores that could land a person in the hospital.

While the current invasion could be short-lived, don't be surprised if you have a similar problem again later this year.

“This time of the year it should be a short-lived thing. if we get back to cooler temperatures they may go back to where they were. In the fall it's always a concern that you get the same kind of transfer with the temperatures,” said Everitt.

Experts say Brown Recluse spiders are one of the more challenging species in our area. They recommend using glue traps instead of pesticides to fight infestations.

If you do have a Brown Recluse in your home, your best move may be to call the professionals.

© 2017 KSDK-TV