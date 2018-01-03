Historic Virginia Church Badly Damaged In Fire

(Photo: 13News Now)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- A historic church in Portsmouth's Olde Towne district was heavily damaged in a fire Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responded to Monumental United Methodist Church in the 400 block of Dinwiddie Street at 11:20 a.m. Norfolk's Skyview camera shows the sanctuary's large steeple fully engulfed in flames.

The church posted on Facebook that the fire is under control, and that the steeple and part of the roof had caught fire.

The church said all staff are safe, and ask for people to pray for "our church family and community as we recover."

Monumental United Methodist Church is on the National Register of Historic Places, and was built between 1874 and 1876 on the foundation of an earlier church that burned down in 1864.

