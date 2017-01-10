Hostage Situation At Bank Ends, Suspect in Custody

Police and FBI closed off roads near an Alabama Credit Union branch in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, where people were taken hostage by at least one suspect. WIAT (Photo: WIAT)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A person suspected of taking hostage employees of a credit union Tuesday morning has been detained by police, reports CBS affiliate WIAT.

Steve Swafford, CEO of the Alabama Credit Union, told the station that all employees were safe.

Police had blocked off roads and positioned dozens of officers and federal agents around the Tuscaloosa branch of the credit union, where the suspect had allegedly taken hostages.

Tuscaloosa Police Lt. Teena Richardson told CBS News that the armed suspect entered the branch at around 8:30 a.m., before the opening of business. It is believed that the suspect had planned to rob the credit union.

An unknown number of employees were inside the credit union at the time, Richardson said. No customers were inside the business.

The branch is near the University of Alabama campus. The school tweeted Tuesday morning that its officers were involved in the standoff.

Local law enforcement and UAPD have responded to a robbery/hostage situation at the Alabama Credit Union located at 220 Bryant Dr. (1 of 2) — The Univ. of Alabama (@UofAlabama) January 10, 2017

