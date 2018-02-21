‘He Saved Her Life by Giving His Own' | Off-Duty Officer Killed Protecting Woman

BRANDYWINE, MD. (WUSA9) - A Prince George’s Co. police officer was shot and killed in Brandywine, Md. Wednesday morning while protecting a woman threatened in a domestic violence situation.

Corporal Mujahid Ramzziddin was at home on his day off when a neighbor came to his house for help. He found himself in a confrontation with a man who had a shotgun. Police Chief Hank Stawinski described the suspect as “cold, callous.”Corporal Ramzziddin lost his life protecting the woman who came for help.

RELATED: Eyewitness says suspect fired on officers in final confrontation

“He suffered a consequential death, but he saved her life by giving his own,” Chief Stawinski said. “I am extraordinarily proud of him.”

The shooting happened in the area of Chadds Ford Drive and Gillmore Greens Court, according to PGPD.

An eyewitness told WUSA9 he was on his patio at his home when he heard five shots. He ran inside his home, where his sister said she woke up due to the shooting. When he rushed back outside, he saw a black sedan speeding away. He reported the car’s information to a 911 dispatcher.

The suspect was shot and killed by officers in Fort Washington, police said.

Chief Stawinski described the suspect as have a long criminal history in various jurisdictions. Based on that information, he didn’t believe the man should have had a firearm. Police have not released his name at this time.

“Today a gutless coward took the life of a very important part of our community,” said Angela Alsobrooks, the State’s Attorney for Prince George’s County.

RELATED: Local police extend their condolences after death of PG County officerCorporal Ramzziddin was a retired Marine. He was assigned to PGPD’s Special Operations Division, Harbor Unit. He had served the community for 14 years.

Chief Stawinski described Corporal Ramzziddin as selfless throughout his career. He also earned the Medal of Valor in 2006.

"He was off duty. He didn't have to answer the door. He didn't have to walk out that door, but he knew that badge doesn't come off at night. It's 24 hours," said Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker.

The fallen officer leaves behind a wife, four children, and a mother—who lost her only child.

Prince George's County Police Chief Hank Stawinski said "We are asking for patience and respect at this time. Our sole focus is an officer’s family," according to the police department's Twitter account.

Indian Head Highway (Rt. 210) at Palmer Road is closed in due to the police investigation and it’s expected to remain closed into the evening rush. Police are advising drivers to use alternate routes.

ATF is assisting with the investigation.

This story is developing.

