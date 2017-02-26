iPads For Inmates: NY Jail Allows WiFi, Texting

ALBANY, NC -- IPads for inmates? A New York jail is allowing inmates access to the outside world while they're locked up inside their cells.

CBS sister station WRGB reports the program recently rolled out at the Albany County Correctional Facility.

Inmates can rent Wi-Fi-connected tablets and use them to stream music, send texts to pre-approved contacts and play games. The tablets also give inmates online access to a law library, where they can research their cases.

Inmates pay up to five cents per minute to use the tablet, similar to what they would pay per minute on a public pay phone.

WRGB says Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple claims no taxpayer dollars are being used to fund the program. Instead, inmates and their families can put money into an account for the tablet services.

Apple says all 620+ inmates can use the tablets, unless they're in trouble for bad behavior. The jail must approve their contacts, and all communication is stored for months.

Other cities and states have similar programs.

