JetBlue Offers Free Flights to Parkland School Shooting Victims' Families

JetBlue says personnel asked the family to step off the plane to discuss the situation.

Many find themselves asking how they can help victims and their families in the wake of tragedy.

JetBlue made an announcement on their online blog offering free air travel for Parkland school shooting victims' families traveling to Parkland, along with the following statement:

We are deeply saddened by the news of Wednesday’s shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL, and our hearts go out to the victims and their loved ones.

JetBlue went on to talk about how staff and crew members felt personally affected by the tragedy and that they would 'support South Florida through this difficult time.'

Free ground transportation with Lyft will also be provided.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

© 2018 WTSP-TV