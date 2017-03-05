Job Program Recruits Panhandlers In Maine

Panhandlers can still stand on the side of the road and on sidewalks, but not medians. (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

PORTLAND, Maine (Portland Press Herald) - Soon panhandlers in Portland may not have to look far to find work.

City officials are working on a 36-week pilot program to offer day jobs to panhandlers. A city social worker would drive a van around to busy intersections and offer panhandlers a chance to earn $10.68 an hour cleaning up parks and other light labor jobs. They would be paid at the end of each day.

