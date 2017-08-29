Joel Osteen launches Joel Osteen Radio at SiriusXM Studios on September 29, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images) (Photo: Taylor Hill, 2014 Taylor Hill)

Critics are slamming Pastor Joel Osteen for his megachurch's response to the Houston flooding, and now Osteen is pushing back. Osteen leads Lakewood Church in Houston, one of the largest congregations in the country – so big, its home used to be an NBA arena.

Some on social media accused Osteen of closing the church's doors to flood victims, but he denies that.

It all began with a post on the church's Facebook page Sunday, reports CBS News correspondent Omar Villafranca. The post said Lakewood was inaccessible due to the severe flooding and included information on area shelters.

Photos provided by the Lakewood Church shows flooding in and around the building.

But many on Twitter began to question whether Lakewood was actually inaccessible and why the pastor wasn't offering the church as a shelter for those affected by the storm.

On Tuesday morning, Lakewood Church sent us photos showing flooding in and around the church.

In a statement to CBS News, Osteen said "we have never closed our doors" and the church will "continue to be a distribution center for those in need." He added they are prepared to shelter people once the city and county shelters reach capacity.

Osteen's megachurch can seat around 17,000 people – three times the capacity of George R. Brown Convention Center, where more than 9,000 people stayed the night (the convention center's official capacity is 5,000).

Lakewood Church said on social media that starting at noon Tuesday, it will be collecting items for flooding victims, such as baby diapers and formula.

