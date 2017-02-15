K-9 Hero Finds Lost Child With Autism In Woods

K-9 Freya, and her handler, Deputy Ron Olivier, are credited with finding the missing child. (Photo: St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office)

LACOMBE - A sheriff's office K-9 is being credited with saving a child with autism who was lost in the woods near home in Lacombe Tuesday night.



According to a St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office spokesman, deputies had gone to the home after the 14-year-old was reported missing. Deputies searched the area near the home for hours before calling for the K-9 Freya, a Bavarian Mountain Hound, and her handler, Deputy Ron Olivier.

Freya specializes in finding lost children. After being exposed to the scent from some of the missing child's clothes, Freya and Olivier went out into the woods and found the child, curled up, scared and hiding in the woods.



"This potential tragic story finished with a happy ending," said Sheriff Randy Smith. "Our canines are amazing animals who are invaluable to our deputies and citizens."

