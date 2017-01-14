Kidnapped Teen Tells Accused Kidnapper That She Loves Her

Gloria Williams waived extradition and will return to Jacksonville to face kidnapping charges. PHOTO: First Coast News

WALTERBORO, S.C.- Hours after she was arrested and accused of kidnapping Kamiyah Mobley, Gloria Williams, 51, faced a judge and the young lady she's accused of taking just hours after her birth in 1998.

Williams and Mobley exchanged a few words at Mobley's first appearance at a detention facility in Walterboro, S.C. Mobley told the women who raised her that she "loved her".

Mobley was in court room. Was able to talk to mother. Told her she was "praying for her" and "loved her" — Clark Fouraker (@clarkfouraker) January 13, 2017

Williams is accused of taking Baby Kamiyah from her birth mother at Jacksonville's University Medical Center, eight hours after she was born, in 1998. Williams allegedly told Shanara Mobley that Kamiyah had a fever and need to be treated.

She allegedly left the hospital with the baby,

Williams waived her right to an extradition hearing and will be brought back to Jacksonville to face kidnapping charges.

