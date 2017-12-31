Shelter Dog Up For $2K Adoption By Texas County's Animal Services

KERRVILLE TEXAS - Kerrville residents are taking to social media in an effort to 'Free Nelson', a dog at the Kerr County Animal Services shelter with a hefty adoption price tag of $2,306.54.

The chocolate bully breed mix is so expensive to adopt because of a pricey veterinarian bill he racked up after being hit by a car. The accident happened while the dog was serving as the Kerr County Animal Services ambassador, according to a letter released on December 8 by Reagan Givens, with the County Environmental Health and Animal Services.

Mike Taylor with Edge Rock Radio detailed the alleged series of events leading up to Nelson's unfortunate predicament in a video posted to Facebook on Saturday.

A post on the 'Free Nelson' Facebook page said the dog should not be held hostage with a heavy price tag.

As an ambassador for the county's animal services, Nelson was used at events and to visit different elementary schools across the community and promote animal health initiatives.

With Kerr County Animal Services being a kill shelter, many residents expressed concerns about Nelson being euthanized.

The shelter took to social media Saturday to clear the air, saying Nelson is alive and well.

Kerr County Commissioner Bob Reeves told the Daily Times, "There was never any intention of euthanizing Nelson,".

Susan Hunter, community member and animal lover, started the 'Free Nelson' Facebook page to provide updates on Nelson's situation and organize with other residents who say they feel ignored by the county.

"I don't think the burden should fall on the taxpayer or a potential adopter," Hunter said.

The shelter said the $2,300 price tag is an effort to 'recuperate taxpayers money' since the county paid for his care while he was technically the property of Kerr County.

"Would a car dealership make a car buyer pay for every specific repair that's been done on a used vehicle?" Hunter said.

The shelter said they're meeting after New Years to discuss the next steps in Nelson's adoption.

