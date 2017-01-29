Ga. Police Chief Apologizes for City's Role in Teen's Lynching

Warren Temple United Methodist Church | LaGrange, Ga. (Photo: Kristen Reed, Kristen B. Reed)

LAGRANGE, Ga. – Police Chief Lou Dekmar publicly apologized Thursday night more than 76 years after the brutal slaying of a black man here.

Dekmar publicly apologized for the lack of protection given to Austin Calloway when he was shot to death in 1940, reports CBS Columbus, Georgia affiliate WRBL-TV.

Dekmar says the path to the apology began when an investigator told him two elderly African-American women pointed to a historical picture saying, “They killed our people a few years ago.”

He says that in September, 1940, a group of armed, masked men took Austin Callaway from a jail and drove him away.

The next morning, a passerby found Callaway bleeding to death from gunshot wounds. He died hours later.

“What was done was wrong,” Dekmar told a diverse crowd in a Methodist church.

He apologized for the police department’s lack of response concerning the 18 year old’s murder.

Photos | City apologizes for 1940 lynching that went unpunished

“I, on behalf of the Lagrange Police Department and the city of Lagrange, want to acknowledge the police department’s failure to take crucial action in its obligation to protect Austin Callaway on September 8, 1940,” he said.

“An acknowledgment and apology is necessary to aid in healing wounds of past brutalities and injustice,” he continued.

Callaway’s family was there for the apology, including his second cousin, Glenn Dowell.

“Here comes Lagrange, Georgia, which has previously been kind of an oligarchy, ruled by an oligarchy in the community, changing. It has changed for the best,” Dowell said.

He described it as an emotional night, saying, “The tensions in the African-American (are) super-high because they’ve never seen anything like this in Lagrange before. They’ve never seen anything like this.”

Dekmar said the apology works toward bringing a deeper trust between the community and public safety officers.

“This is just one more step that is a significant step, but it’s not the concluding step,” Dekmar remarked to WRBL.

The local NAACP announced that its members accept Dekmar’s apology.

Dekamr’s mayor and some other city officials also spoke.

Callaway's story was uncovered by a collection of groups including Troup Together, the Troup County NAACP, LaGrange Police Department and the City of LaGrange.

Dekmar said that history is still relevant today. "All citizens have a right to expect a police department to be honest, decent, unbiased and ethical. in Austin's case and in many like his, those were not the police department's values he experienced."

After Dekmar's speech and speeches from other Troup County influencers, City Councilman Willie T. Edmondson gave the "African American Community Response."

He thanked Dekmar, "for being large enough to apologize for this heinous crime that took place decades before his tenure."

"This crime set a tone for years of distrust. Not against whites only but mostly against law enforcement," Edmonson said.

He said this meeting and apology could be a catalyst for change. "From this public apology tonight, we can now start the healing process and come together as a community in love and forgiveness."

"This church is filled tonight with black and white...it's filled with the way God wants our world to be; hand in hand."

Copyright (c) 2017 CBS All Rights Reserved