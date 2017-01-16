Last Man To Walk On The Moon, Former Astronaut Gene Cernan Dies At 82

Apollo 17 Commander Eugene Cernan and the U.S. flag on the lunar surface. Credits: NASA (Photo: Custom)

Gene Cernan, a former astronaut who was the last man to walk on the moon died Monday, NASA reports. Cernan was 82.

He was the spacecraft commander of Apollo 17, the last scheduled manned mission to the moon for the United States in 1972.

Cernan was the second American to have walked in space having spanned the circumference of the world twice in a little more than 2-1/2 hours, according to NASA.

We are saddened by the loss of retired NASA astronaut Gene Cernan, the last man to walk on the moon. https://t.co/Q9OSdRewI5 pic.twitter.com/gPdFTnXF2C — NASA (@NASA) January 16, 2017

