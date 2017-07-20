LIVE: OJ Simpson Parole Hearing

LOVELOCK, Nev. (AP) - Instead of a blurry No. 32, 70-year-old O.J. Simpson will be wearing an inmate uniform with No. 1027820 when the former NFL star turned actor appears before a Nevada parole board today.
Simpson's spent more than eight years behind bars for armed robbery and assault with a weapon after trying to take back sports memorabilia in a budget hotel room in Las Vegas. Simpson was acquitted of murder in the 1995 "trial of the century" in Los Angeles.
Parole is a likely possibility with his clean prison record. Sports fans, newshounds and the curious will get to see what happens first hand.
