LIVE: OJ Simpson Parole Hearing

O.J. Simpson listens to his attorney Patricia Palm during his evidentiary hearing in Clark County District Court in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Scheid-Pool/Getty Images) (Photo: Pool, 2013 Getty Images)

LOVELOCK, Nev. (AP) - Instead of a blurry No. 32, 70-year-old O.J. Simpson will be wearing an inmate uniform with No. 1027820 when the former NFL star turned actor appears before a Nevada parole board today.

Simpson's spent more than eight years behind bars for armed robbery and assault with a weapon after trying to take back sports memorabilia in a budget hotel room in Las Vegas. Simpson was acquitted of murder in the 1995 "trial of the century" in Los Angeles.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

Parole is a likely possibility with his clean prison record. Sports fans, newshounds and the curious will get to see what happens first hand.

Copyright 2017 WFMY