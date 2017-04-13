Close LIVE: David Dao Speaks After Being Dragged Off United Plane WFMY Breaking News WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 11:00 AM. EDT April 13, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Dr. David Dao, who was dragged off a United flight before takeoff, speaks at a news conference with family and attorneys. Copyright 2017 WFMY CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS 5 Facts About Giraffe Births Squirrel Eats Ice Cream Meteor Spotted in Triad 13-year-old accidentally shoots himself on Instagram live Family Still Searching for Missing Son ACC Commissioner Responds To Lawmakers Bill About Pulling UNC, NC State From ACC Porta Potty Homes WWII Veteran Honored After Found in Suitcase Don't Put Your Feet On The Dash In The Car Bill Could Pull UNC & NC State From ACC More Stories Michael Hutson Charged With Murder in 61-Year-Old's Death Apr 13, 2017, 7:33 a.m. Teen Accidentally Kills Himself As Friends Watch on… Apr 12, 2017, 6:49 p.m. UNC's Justin Jackson Declares for Draft Apr 13, 2017, 10:43 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs