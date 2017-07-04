Georgia Gas Station Selling 99-Cent Gas For July 4th

MACON, GA.-- - According to AAA, 44.2 million people are expected to travel this Independence Day. With that, any help at the pump is welcome, so a Macon gas station is discounting its gas for 99 cents a gallon for a limited time.

Z Fuels on Hartley Bridge Road is giving customers a break at the pump. The owner says they will be dropping their prices to 99 cents from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

"A lot of people are looking for the best gas prices. I noticed the truck stops and all have gone down a little bit, but no places have gone down as much as this place has,” says Z Fuels customer Karen Bogle.

The owner of the gas station says he thinks people will be lined up pretty early Tuesday.

"I'm expecting a lot of traffic and I'm hoping people will be lining up from noon or maybe 1, you know,” says Z Fuels owner Sohil Charania.

They say it will be 99 cents for those paying with cash and $1.09 for those using debit or credit cards. Even the owner of a produce stand at one of the gas stations, Maters and More, says the low gas prices are helping them too.

"Gas prices have gone down a great deal over the last several months, and that makes it a lot easier for me to sell my stuff over here. I don't have to raise the prices on my produce or anything because my gas prices aren't high anymore,” says owner of the produce stand Robert Newbern.

Some customers we spoke to a Z Fuels say they will be sure to get there early and the word is getting out.

"Tomorrow, we're really going to be here early. I want to be the first one to get gas. He's already called a few of his friends and said, 'Hey, tomorrow, we got to be here at a certain time because they're going to have their gas for 99 cents,” says Bogle.

Leaving many with a little extra cash to spend it on some July 4th necessities.

"Then you know that just gives them a little hey we got gas cheap. Then they can spend that extra money on more fireworks,” explains Bogle.

Starting your 4th of July saving a little extra cash at the pump. The owner says the Coke and Monster will also be the gas station Tuesday giving things away while the gas is discounted. He says he is working to get the Bibb County Sheriff's Office there to direct traffic but hasn't heard anything just yet.

