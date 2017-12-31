Disney World's Magic Kingdom Reaches Capacity on New Year's Eve

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Park admission to Magic Kingdom has temporarily stopped, Walt Disney World said in an 11:30 a.m. tweet.

All other Disney World parks -- Epcot, Disney's Hollywood Studios and Disney's Animal Kingdom -- remain open.

Update regarding Magic Kingdom Park. pic.twitter.com/BdrYNcmZh2 — Walt Disney World Today (@WDWToday) December 31, 2017

Depending on which phase of closure the park is experiencing, Magic Kingdom will begin to stop entry at 65,000 guests and can reach an estimated capacity of 100,000 guests.

The park also reached capacity on Christmas Day.

The tweet did not indicate when Disney plans to begin admitting guests again.

