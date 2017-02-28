Man Drinks Own Urine To Stay Alive After Being Trapped In Car For 5 Days

Firefighters help get Richard Jones out of his car near Sequim, Wash, Feb. 27, 2017. Sheriff's deputies say Jones was apparently trapped in his car for five days. (Credit: Clallam County Sheriff's Office)

SEQUIM, Wash. -- A man says he was trapped in his car for five days after it went down an embankment. He was found alive Monday morning.

Nicholas Hoffman was walking his dog, Parker, along Sequim-Dungeness Way when he spotted the 1991 Toyota Celica about 20 feet down a steep embankment, surrounded by trees and brush.

"Parker just noticed something over there. He pulled me over and I saw it," said Hoffman.

Hoffman called 911.

Deputy Brandon Stoppani responded and climbed down where he found Richard Jones, 69, bundled up in the car.

"It was quite amazing he was still alive. It is not what I was expecting after five days," said Deputy Stoppani.

Jones was reported missing last Wednesday after he didn't return home from what should have been a 15-minute trip to the store.

According to Jones, he was on his way home Wednesday night and a car was following close behind him. Jones says he sped up to get some distance, slightly drifted into the next lane, then overcorrected and went over the embankment. He was unable to get out due to trees and brush blocking the car doors. He did not have a cell phone on him.

"I knew my only chance for getting out of there was to stand on the horn and flash the lights and high beams," said Jones.

He explained that did that until the car battery died.

Over the course of five days, he drank his urine because he had no food or water.

He remembers the moment Deputy Stoppani came to his car window.

"I met one of the best people on the planet," Jones said, giving credit to Deputy Stoppani, Nicholas Hoffman, Parker the dog, and all of the others who came to his rescue.

Jones was dehydrated and hypothermic, but he had no other injuries.

