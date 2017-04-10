Man Physically Pulled Off United Plane After it was Overbooked

Photo from Twiter video, taken by Jayse Anspach, of a man who was drug off a plane in Chicago, it was set for Louisville.

CHICAGO, Ill. (WHAS11) -- Disturbing footage sent to us from viewers on social media shows a man forcibly removed from a United Airlines Flight headed from Chicago to Louisville on April 9.

The man was forced out of his seat by officials and dragged him down the aisle.

RELATED: Man Kicked Off Plane for Inflammatory Remarks

RELATED: Man Kicked Off Flight to Houston for Racist Remarks

The following are tweets from two people on Twitter of the incident:

@united @FoxNews @CNN not a good way to treat a Doctor trying to get to work because they overbooked pic.twitter.com/sj9oHk94Ik — Tyler Bridges (@Tyler_Bridges) April 9, 2017

@United overbook #flight3411 and decided to force random passengers off the plane. Here's how they did it: pic.twitter.com/QfefM8X2cW — Jayse D. Anspach (@JayseDavid) April 10, 2017

The flight was overbooked, according to United Airlines, so the airline asked for volunteers to leave the aircraft.

This man said he had to get home and refused to voluntarily give up his seat and that's when we are told the police were called to remove him.

@WHAS11 #United overbooked and wanted 4 of us to volunteer to give up our seats for personnel that needed to be at work the next day. — Jayse D. Anspach (@JayseDavid) April 10, 2017

United Airlines gave us this response:

“Flight 3411 from Chicago to Louisville was overbooked. After our team looked for volunteers, one customer refused to leave the aircraft voluntarily and law enforcement was asked to come to the gate.

We apologize for the overbook situation.”

There is no word on the condition of the man removed from the plane.

One passenger said after the incident: "..kids were crying and people are disturbed."

© 2017 WHAS-TV