Man Saves Eagle Found On Road Unable To Fly

WAYCROSS, Ga. – A golden eagle was lucky that James Whitesell was around when it was in distress on private property nearby Okefenokee Swamp.

According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) Law Enforcement Division's Facebook page, on Jan. 14, Cpls. Jason Shipes and Mark Pool received a call from a sportsman about an injured golden eagle.

The eagle was unable to stand or fly.

Whitesell, a retired professor, and licensed wildlife rehabilitator, immediately recognized that the bird was in distress and started administering fluids on the roadside.

The eagle was stabilized and transported to Auburn University for further medical attention.

