Marine-Turned-Cop Credited With Bringing Baby With No Heartbeat Back To Life

Douglasville Police officer Joe Dwyer's quick actions saved a baby boy who had no heartbeat when he responded to the infant's home. (Photo: WXIA)

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. -- A Marine-turned-cop’s quick actions are being credited with bringing a baby boy with no heartbeat back to life.

On the Sunday before Valentine's Day, Douglasville Police officer Joe Dwyer was patrolling the Douglasville area when he got a call from dispatch about a baby in distress. Dwyer was just a few turns away from the house and arrived to the home within minutes.

When he got there, Dwyer noticed the 1-month-old baby had no heartbeat, no pulse and from all indications, was dead.

The baby’s hysterical father handed the child to Dwyer, who immediately began CPR. According to the officer, it took several tries, but about four minutes later, the infant coughed up formula. By the time an ambulance arrived to the home, the baby was alive and breathing.

Dwyer followed emergency responders, who took the baby to the hospital. When he arrived, doctors told him that because of his actions, he saved the baby’s life.

RELATED | Ga. cop pens message after stopping 'terrified' black man with his hands up

AND | Ga. cop with viral post: 'The words people have sent me have changed my life'

Overcome with emotion, Dwyer, a former Combat Life Saver for the Marines, told 11Alive’s Faith Abubey he had to step outside and shed a few tears. Dwyer said he has an 18-month-old child of his own at home, and responding to that call made him remember other calls involving babies he’s responded to over the years that didn’t have a happy ending.

But, this one did.

Dwyer went back to check on the baby and later found out he is one of a pair of twin boys born prematurely and has an acid reflux condition. Family said the infant had no gag reflex at the time, which they think caused the choking incident. Doctors said the baby will be fine.

RELATED | 'My life was in danger:' Ga. deputy talks about prayer encounter

Family of the baby told Dwyer he's now part of the family, and they've invited him to the children's first birthday party. The 6-year police veteran now also keeps a photo he took with the infant as his screen of his laptop. Whenever he’s having a rough day, Dwyer said he looks at the photo and knows his job is changing lives.

Dwyer’s heroic actions have earned him recognition, and the the Douglasville City Council plans to honor him during their meeting Thursday night at 6:30 p.m.

(© 2017 WXIA)