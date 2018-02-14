WFMY
Close

Maryland DOT Wins Valentine's Day With Cute Sign From Seat Belt To Driver

Erin Thacker, WUSA 10:09 PM. EST February 14, 2018

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD -- Who doesn't love a cute Valentine's Day card?! And who says you have to give the traditional Valentine's Day chocolates or flowers? 

Maryland Department of Transportation decided to show its love for drivers by making a highway traffic sign in the form of a Valentine's Day card. 

Along I-270 in Montgomery County, Md., drivers were welcomed with a highway traffic sign that read the following: 

To: Driver

From: Seatbelt

"I think we click." 

The charming message was styled as a traditional Valentine's Day card with a friendly reminder for drivers to buckle up. 

Well played, MDOT.

Well played. 

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

 

© 2018 WUSA-TV

WFMY

90-Year-Old Couple Plans Wedding, Proves It's Never Too Late For Love

WFMY

History of Valentine's Day Traditions

WFMY

This Olympian Outdid Himself and Made the Rest of Us Look Bad on Valentine's Day

WFMY

See sweet Valentine's Day message from first Gerber Baby with Down syndrome

WFMY

Barack and Michelle Obama post sweet tweets to each other for Valentine's Day

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories