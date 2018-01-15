Miracle On The Hudson: 9 Years Later It's Still A Miracle!

Miracle on the Hudson. Pic. Courtesy: CBS News

It’s still a miracle, nine years later on this day 155 lives were saved after U.S. Airways Flight 1549 made a crash-landing on the Hudson River. The flight was bound for Charlotte from New York on Jan. 15, 2009.

Capt. Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger Pic. Courtesy: CBS News

Captain Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger, the pilot tweeted out today, “Nine years ago today, a routine flight turned into a life-changing moment for 155 people. While I reflect today on #Flight1549, I am continuously inspired by how crew, passengers, rescuers and first responders rose to the occasion to save every life.”

Nine years ago today, a routine flight turned into a life-changing moment for 155 people. While I reflect today on #Flight1549, I am continuously inspired by how crew, passengers, rescuers and first responders rose to the occasion to save every life. Photo via @CNN pic.twitter.com/xDaVDDChYO — Sully Sullenberger (@Captsully) January 15, 2018

A bird strike caused the Airbus A320’s engines to fail rapidly causing the plane to touch down in the frigid waters of the Hudson.

Sully’s quick decision ultimately saved the lives of the 155 people onboard the aircraft. According to CBS News, in May 2010, the NTSB investigation concluded that it “provided the highest probability that the accident would be survivable.”

