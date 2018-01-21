Missouri Congresswoman Wants Pay Withheld During Shutdown

Missouri congresswoman and Republican Ann Wagner wants her pay to be withheld during shutdown.
She's supporting a bill to pay the military not congress.
She released a statement that reads in part:
Because of this reckless shutdown, 9 million children are at risk of losing their health care and over 2 million members of our military, including my son whose wife just gave birth to their first child this week, are not being paid.
