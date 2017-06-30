Mother Warns Parents After Son's Fidget Spinner Catches Fire

Fidget spinner on fire. Pic. WBRC (Photo: Custom)

GLENDALE, AL -- A mother in Alabama said her son’s fidget spinner caught on fire.

Kimberly Allums said she heard her son screaming from the upstairs of their home. She said, “All I heard was ‘fire, fire’ and the fidget spinner had literally, it was smoking, it was in flames,” said Allums.

Her son threw the spinner into a sink to put out the flames.

According to CBS Miami, the model was a Bluetooth fidget spinner which plays music through built-in speakers.

Allums said the fidget spinner had only charged for less than 45 minutes when it caught on fire which damaged the carpet.

Allums also said she was lucky she hadn’t already left the house for the day.

“So it was nothing but God that held us back because I was actually running late that morning,” said Allums.

She has been working to track down the company that sells the fidget spinners.

“Anytime, you have anything that needs to be charged, we really need to be paying attention to the manufactures of these, doing our research,” said, Allums.

Recently, there have been warnings about fidget spinners being a choking hazard. The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is looking into the incidents of choking. The CPSC is now looking into Allums’ claims about the fidget spinner.



