(Photo: GIOVANNI ISOLINO, AFP/Getty Images)

Mount Etna is putting on quite a show as it erupts in Sicily. Orange fountains of lava spewed into the night sky when the volcano's latest eruptions began Monday evening. Eruptions from Etna can last days and sometimes even weeks. Watch it live in the player above. http://ow.ly/hFek309rPxK

Copyright 2017 WFMY