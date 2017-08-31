WFMY
Musicians Announce Benefit Concerts for Harvey Survivors

KHOU 8:56 PM. EDT August 31, 2017

HOUSTON - Houston has seen an outpouring of support from celebrities and athletes announcing donations to benefit Harvey victims.

Now, musicians are also utilizing their talents to lend a hand as artists are announcing plans for benefit concerts to help Harvey victims. 

Fall Out Boy announced all the proceeds from the band's Nov. 7 show at Toyota Center will be donated to flood victims.

Houston native Solange announced a pair of special shows in New York and Boston that will benefit her hometown. She first announced plans for the Boston show Sept. 28, but added a Radio City Music Hall performance in which $3 from each ticket sold will be donated to Harvey relief funds.

Country legend George Strait also announced plans for a benefit concert, though details were scarce. He made the announcement via Twitter Tuesday.

Port Arthur native and rapper Bun B is reportedly planning a televised benefit concert Sept. 12, according to the Associated Press.  

The rapper is teaming up with manager Scooter Braun, who manages artists like Ariana Grande. Grande held a massive benefit concert for the victims of the Manchester terror attack bombings in June.

The Associated Press reports that Bun B and his team are making arrangements to have the show televised on four national networks.

