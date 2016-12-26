SC Community Mourning Loss of 3 Teens Killed In Crash Days Before Christmas

SC teens killed in crash near Myrtle Beach (Photo: WBTW)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The community is sharing its condolences and remembering three teenage girls killed in a crash on Bay Road early Thursday morning.

PREVIOUS STORY: 3 teen girls killed in SC crash

Flowers have been placed at the scene, which still shows scars of the impact. Classmates and friends dropped off bouquets and balloons. People who came out signed a makeshift memorial.

Some of those who came out to remember the girls are now calling for guardrails to be added to Bay Road to prevent another deadly wreck.

An online petition has been started, the creator said that the ditches are deep and extremely dangerous and hopes 1,000 people will sign.

The three killed are a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old who attended St. James Middle and High schools and another 15-year-old who attended Socastee High School.

PHOTOS: SC Teens Killed in Crash





The coroner’s office says the families requested the names of the victims not be released.

Police said three people died in the crash after the driver of a 2006 Toyota pickup truck crossed the center-line on Bay Road, ran off the road and struck a ditch and then a tree.

The driver and one passenger were trapped inside the vehicle and died at the scene.

Another passenger was thrown from the truck after the cab was detached from the frame, Southern said.

Copyright 2016 WFMY