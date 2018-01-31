WFMY
NC GOP Reps On Amtrak When It Hit Truck in West Virginia

A train carrying Republican members of Congress to their retreat in Greenbrier, West Virginia, hit a truck. At least one person in the truck was killed.

January 31, 2018

Four North Carolina GOP legislators are confirmed to have been on a train headed to West Virginia involved in an accident with a truck.

Representative Mark Walker, Ted Budd, Virginia Foxx and Senator Thom Tillis were on board.

WFMY News 2 spoke to the legislators’ spokespeople confirming they were not injured.

The members of Congress were headed to their retreat in Greenbriar, West Virginia for their annual issues conference.

CBS News reports the Amtrak train departed Washington, D.C. around 8:30 a.m. and then hit the back of a garbage truck at about 11:20 a.m. in Crozet, Virginia.

CBS also reported that one of the three garbage truck passengers is dead.

President Trump is meeting with his national security team but is aware of the accident, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said.

Amtrak released a statement on the incident that said the train "came into contact with a vehicle that was on the tracks at 11:20 a.m. in Crozet, Va. There are no reported injuries to passengers or crew members. Local law enforcement is investigating the incident and crews are inspecting equipment for damage."

