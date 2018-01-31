NC GOP Reps On Amtrak When It Hit Truck in West Virginia

Picture tweeted by Representative Mark Walker @RepMarkWalker

Four North Carolina GOP legislators are confirmed to have been on a train headed to West Virginia involved in an accident with a truck.

Representative Mark Walker, Ted Budd, Virginia Foxx and Senator Thom Tillis were on board.

WFMY News 2 spoke to the legislators’ spokespeople confirming they were not injured.

Our train heading to our annual retreat with members of Congress has been an accident. Looks like smaller injuries at this point on train but serious injuries outside from collision. Apparently, we have hit a large dump truck... Helicopters and security are covering the area. pic.twitter.com/MNlWTocMRQ — Rep. Mark Walker (@RepMarkWalker) January 31, 2018

While en route to the retreat this morning, our train was involved in an accident. I am okay and I believe that none on the train are injured. I have been praying and will continue to pray that God will care for all of those affected by this morning's events. — Virginia Foxx (@virginiafoxx) January 31, 2018

Our train headed to West Virginia was involved in an accident with a truck. Everyone on the train appears to be okay. Please join me in praying for those in the truck we collided with. — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) January 31, 2018

I am on the train to the GOP conference that was involved in the accident. I am okay and am praying for those who are injured. — Ted Budd (@RepTedBudd) January 31, 2018

The members of Congress were headed to their retreat in Greenbriar, West Virginia for their annual issues conference.

CBS News reports the Amtrak train departed Washington, D.C. around 8:30 a.m. and then hit the back of a garbage truck at about 11:20 a.m. in Crozet, Virginia.

CBS also reported that one of the three garbage truck passengers is dead.

President Trump is meeting with his national security team but is aware of the accident, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said.

Amtrak released a statement on the incident that said the train "came into contact with a vehicle that was on the tracks at 11:20 a.m. in Crozet, Va. There are no reported injuries to passengers or crew members. Local law enforcement is investigating the incident and crews are inspecting equipment for damage."

