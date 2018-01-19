Need a Drink? D.C. Bar to Offer Shutdown Cocktails (if the Gov't Shuts Down)

The drink specials (if the government shuts down). (Photo: Custom)

Never change, Washington D.C.

If the government does indeed shut down at midnight, a bar on Capitol Hill will offer — what else — shutdown cocktails.

Here's the menu at Capitol Lounge (located just blocks away from the U.S. Capitol):

To Flake or Not to Flake? "Vodka martini, extra filthy dirt"

Rand's Neighborhood Affair "Champagne brut, peach schnapps, cranberry, grass clippings"

C'mon Chuck "Woodchuck cider, fireball. Nancy's favorite"

Have you ever met a Haitian? "Banana Barcardi rum, pineapple/cranberry soda, guilt."

Pornstar Punch "Stormy Jack Daniels, fruit punch, soda, served on an NDA"

Durbin Soda "Kentucky Dale's Bourbon, soda, snitch sauce"

Affordable Beer Act "Natty Boy can & shot of Montezuma Blue tequila. Yes"

The drink specials will be available for every day of the (potential) shutdown. And if you have a federal employee ID, you'll pay $5 per drink.

We, of course, don't know if the government actually is going to shut down yet. As of Friday afternoon, there's no resolution, but Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who met with President Trump, said "discussions will continue."

