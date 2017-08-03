New 315-Foot Attraction Could Be Coming To Busch Gardens

Busch Gardens Williamsburg has submitted plans to the James City County Board of Supervisors to build a 315-foot attraction. (Photo: James City County)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) -- What's the next big thing to attract amusement park lovers to Busch Gardens Williamsburg?

Well, the park has submitted a proposal to the James City County Board of Supervisors to build a 315-foot attraction inside it's gates.

There's no word on what exactly the attraction will be, but the plans label it as "Busch Gardens Madrid."

We reached out to Ron Vample, the Communications Manager for Busch Gardens Williamsburg for more information.

“Busch Gardens Williamsburg is seeking a height waiver with James City County for potential future development," Vample said. "Beyond the information contained in the filing, we have no further details to share at this point.”

The board is set to consider the height waiver request on August 8.

© 2017 WVEC-TV