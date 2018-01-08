The New Yorker Cover Shows MLK Jr., Kaepernick, Bennett Taking A Knee

The January 15, 2017 cover of The New Yorker features Martin Luther King Jr., Seahawk defensive end Michael Bennett, and free-agen quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Photo: Screenshot / Facebook.

Michael Bennett and Colin Kaepernick are featured alongside Martin Luther King Jr. on a powerful new cover of The New Yorker.

The Seahawks defensive end and the free-agent quarterback are depicted kneeling with King on the cover of the magazine’s January 15, 2017 edition, according to The New Yorker’s Facebook post.

The artwork by painter Mark Ulriksen shows King with his eyes closed and head bowed, linking arms with Bennett and Kaepernick.

The cover comes after dozens of NFL football players kneeled for the national anthem over the course of the season, sparking some fans to boycott.

Several Seahawks sat or knelt throughout the season. Bennett sat during the anthem for most games, with several exceptions.

