News 2 You: Your Midday Update For Thursday, July 6

Happy Thursday! Here's three headlines from earlier you may have missed:

Grandfather's Tip Leads To Alamance Co. Human Trafficking Bust

William Reynolds, left, and Briana Morrison

'The problem is much worse than we initially thought,' said Sheriff Terry Johnson.

Don't Miss Out On Your Share Of The Battery Settlement

Close-up of American dollar bills (Photo: Purestock)

If you purchased a laptop, cell phone, tablet, digital camera, camcorder or cordless power tool, you'll want to know about this payout.

I Was Fired For Helping Child: Home Depot Employee

Dillon Reagan (Photo: Katherine Cook)

“He said, ‘You did the wrong thing. You should have just gone back to work,’” recalled Reagan.

On This Day in History

July 6 - Althea Gibson becomes the first African American to win Wimbledon.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

Copyright 2017 WFMY