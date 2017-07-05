News 2 You: Your Midday Update For Wednesday, July 5

Happy Wednesday! Here's three headlines from earlier you may have missed:
Power Restored After Crash Knocks Out Power For Thousands in Winston-Salem
Earlier, 2,300 people were without power in Winston-Salem after a drunk driver crashed into a utility pole.
In-Store Fire Causes Elkin Walmart To Close
A fire broke out in part of a Walmart in Elkin Tuesday night, briefly closing the store.
NC Officers Jump On Water Slide While Out On a Call
A couple of Asheville officers turned a response to a noise complaint into fun on the slip-n-slide.
On This Day in History
July 5 - French designer Louis Reard unveiled a daring two-piece swimsuit now known as the bikini.
