News 2 You: Your Midday Update For Wednesday, July 5

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 12:06 PM. EDT July 05, 2017

Happy Wednesday! Here's three headlines from earlier you may have missed:

Power Restored After Crash Knocks Out Power For Thousands in Winston-Salem

Earlier, 2,300 people were without power in Winston-Salem after a drunk driver crashed into a utility pole.

In-Store Fire Causes Elkin Walmart To Close

A fire broke out in part of a Walmart in Elkin Tuesday night, briefly closing the store.

NC Officers Jump On Water Slide While Out On a Call

A couple of Asheville officers turned a response to a noise complaint into fun on the slip-n-slide.

On This Day in History

July 5 - French designer Louis Reard unveiled a daring two-piece swimsuit now known as the bikini. 

