Officer Saves Trapped Owl In Soccer Net

YORK, Va. (WVEC) -- An owl had to be rescued after getting tangled up in a soccer net.
Someone spotted the bird in York County and called Animal Services. Officer Mitch Monroe responded, and gently cut the owl free.
According to a Facebook post on York County Department of Fire and Life Safety, Monroe has plenty of experience with wildlife.
The owl wasn't hurt and flew back into the woods.
