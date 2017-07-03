Officer Saves Trapped Owl In Soccer Net

Officer Mitch Monroe works to free an owl that was entangled in a soccer net. (Photo: York County Department of Fire and Life Safety)

YORK, Va. (WVEC) -- An owl had to be rescued after getting tangled up in a soccer net.

Someone spotted the bird in York County and called Animal Services. Officer Mitch Monroe responded, and gently cut the owl free.

According to a Facebook post on York County Department of Fire and Life Safety, Monroe has plenty of experience with wildlife.

The owl wasn't hurt and flew back into the woods.

PHOTOS: Animal Services officer rescues owl tangled in soccer goal

© 2017 WVEC-TV