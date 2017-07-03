WFMY
Close

Officer Saves Trapped Owl In Soccer Net

Staff , WVEC 5:03 PM. EDT July 03, 2017

YORK, Va. (WVEC) -- An owl had to be rescued after getting tangled up in a soccer net.

Someone spotted the bird in York County and called Animal Services. Officer Mitch Monroe  responded, and gently cut the owl free.

According to a Facebook post on York County Department of Fire and Life Safety,  Monroe has plenty of experience with wildlife. 

The owl wasn't hurt and flew back into the woods.

PHOTOS: Animal Services officer rescues owl tangled in soccer goal

© 2017 WVEC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories