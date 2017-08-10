O.J. Simpson's Former Agent Will Try To Sell White Bronco On 'Pawn Stars'

(USA TODAY Sports) — The infamous white Bronco from O.J. Simpson’s 1994 police chase on the Los Angeles 405 freeway will be featured on the Las Vegas-based reality television show Pawn Stars, the A&E Network confirmed to USA TODAY Sports.
The Bronco will be showcased in an Aug. 14 episode on the History channel. Pawn Stars personality Rick Harrison, who co-owns World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop, told the New York Post: “It’s in amazing shape. I drove it around and it felt a little odd, but it runs great.”
Mike Gilbert, Simpson’s former agent, is the current owner, according to The Post. Al Cowlings drove Simpson during the chase, five days after the murders of Simpson’s ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Rob Goldman. Simpson was later found not guilty in the 1995 murder trial.
Simpson is back in the national headlines after serving nine years in a Nevada prison for participating in an armed robbery. He was granted parole last month and is scheduled to be released sometime in October.
