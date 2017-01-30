Delta Ground Stop Lifted After Systems Restored

An outage at Delta is causing delays across the country, including at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. (Photo: George Marincel, KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS — UPDATE: Delta Air Lines said early Monday its “operations are recovering from a systems outage that caused departure delays and about 170 cancellations Sunday night. Approximately 80 flights scheduled for [Monday] have been canceled, with additional cancellations possible.”

CEO Ed Bastian apologized to “all of our customers who have been impacted by this frustrating situation.”

The carrier said its “essential IT systems, which went down about 6:30 p.m. Sunday, had been restored a few hours later and all systems were back to normal shortly after midnight Monday.”

Bastian said earlier that, ““This type of disruption is not acceptable to the Delta family who prides itself on reliability and customer service. I also want to thank our employees who are working tirelessly to accommodate our customers.”

Delta flights are departing and a ground stop has been lifted as IT systems begin to return to normal after a systems outage. — Delta (@Delta) January 30, 2017

An outage at Delta is causing delays across the country..

Around 6 p.m. Sunday, social media lit up with word of long lines and delays at Delta terminals. A Federal Aviation Administration advisory stated Delta flights were grounded due to "automation issues."

in a statement, Delta says its teams "are expeditiously working to fix a systems outage that has resulted in departure delays for flights on the ground. Flights in the air remain unaffected. Delta apologizes to customers for the inconvenience."

Click on PTI to check Delta Flights at Piedmont Triad International Airport

@lanehart I do apologize. The IT department is working to rectify the situation as soon as possible. *JS — Delta (@Delta) January 30, 2017

@Delta why is the baggage line so backed up this evening at @mspairport pic.twitter.com/tvSQ1LDDGF — Ben Krouse-Gagne (@krousega) January 29, 2017

(© 2017 KARE)