Delta Ground Stop Lifted After Systems Restored

CBS and Jay Knoll, KARE 7:00 AM. EST January 30, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS — UPDATE: Delta Air Lines said early Monday its “operations are recovering from a systems outage that caused departure delays and about 170 cancellations Sunday night. Approximately 80 flights scheduled for [Monday] have been canceled, with additional cancellations possible.”

CEO Ed Bastian apologized to “all of our customers who have been impacted by this frustrating situation.”

The carrier said its “essential IT systems, which went down about 6:30 p.m. Sunday, had been restored a few hours later and all systems were back to normal shortly after midnight Monday.”

Bastian said earlier that, ““This type of disruption is not acceptable to the Delta family who prides itself on reliability and customer service. I also want to thank our employees who are working tirelessly to accommodate our customers.”  

An outage at Delta is causing delays across the country..

Around 6 p.m. Sunday, social media lit up with word of long lines and delays at Delta terminals. A Federal Aviation Administration advisory stated Delta flights were grounded due to "automation issues."

in a statement, Delta says its teams "are expeditiously working to fix a systems outage that has resulted in departure delays for flights on the ground. Flights in the air remain unaffected. Delta apologizes to customers for the inconvenience."

