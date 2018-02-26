Parkland Shooting Survivor: Do NOT Come to Florida for Spring Break

David Hogg, a senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, is interviewed by CBS News with other FL. Shooting survivors on Monday, February 19, 2018. Hogg is the focal point of many conspiracy theories, claiming he's a proffesional 'crisis actor.' (Photo: WUSA)

PARKLAND, FL. (WUSA9) - Outspoken Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg has a message for tourists planning on coming to Florida for spring break: Don’t come until gun legislation is passed. Hogg posted his message on his Twitter where is now has over 54K retweets and 149K likes.

Let's make a deal DO NOT come to Florida for spring break unless gun legislation is passed. These politions won't listen to us so maybe the'll listen to the billion dollar tourism industry in FL. #neveragain — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) February 24, 2018

“These politions [sic] won't listen to us so maybe the'll [sic] listen to the billion dollar tourism industry in FL. #neveragain,” Hogg wrote. Instead, Hogg says, go to Puerto Rico.

Better Idea: Spend your spring break in Puerto Rico, it's a beautiful place with amazing people. They could really use the economic support that the government has failed to provide. #SpringBreak2018 #SBinPurtoRico #itsspelled PUERTO RICO — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) February 24, 2018

“They could really use the economic support that the government has failed to provide,” Hogg said.

Hogg was been in the national spotlight since speaking out passionately on television about gun reform.

“We're children. You guys are the adults,” Hogg said on CNN in an emotional plea to see change in gun legislation.

Since the Florida school shooting that took the lives of 17 people, a national debate has begun about gun reform. President Trump announced that he is in favor of arming teachings and upping the minimum age to acquire an assault rifle to 21, the latter showing a divide between him and the NRA.

Meanwhile, students like Hogg continue to organize protests and walk-outs to call for gun reform.

